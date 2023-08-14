Climate risk finds high awareness in urban India: Survey
Summary
- Pre-millennials (those born before 1980) showed greater concern about climate change than their millennial and post-millennial counterparts. Overall, roughly two-fifths of the respondents said the impact of climate change on their daily lives was substantial.
Urban Indians, irrespective of political leanings and socio-economic backgrounds, are concerned about climate change, with its potential impact on the next generation topping their list of concerns around this crisis, suggests the latest round of the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey. The latest survey, held in June 2023, had 10,072 respondents from over 200 cities. It was the 10th round of a biannual survey jointly conducted by YouGov India, Mint and Centre for Policy Research (CPR).