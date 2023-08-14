Climate risk finds high awareness in urban India: Survey

Urban Indians, irrespective of political leanings and socio-economic backgrounds, are concerned about climate change, with its potential impact on the next generation topping their list of concerns around this crisis, suggests the latest round of the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey . The latest survey, held in June 2023, had 10,072 respondents from over 200 cities. It was the 10th round of a biannual survey jointly conducted by YouGov India, Mint and Centre for Policy Research (CPR).

Overall, half of the respondents surveyed rated concerns around climate change as ‘real and urgent’, indicating that awareness around this issue is high. Just 22% felt the concerns around this issue are exaggerated. Variations were seen within various categories. For instance, respondents from tier-1 cities (53%) and high-earning sections (56%) seem more aware about climate change. The share among Tier-2 residents was 50% and among Tier-3 resident was 47%. Among lower-income groups, only 43% respondents found the concern to be real and urgent.

Strikingly, pre-millennials (55%) (those born before 1980) showed greater concern than their millennial (51%) and post-millennial (48%) counterparts. Nonetheless, respondents across all political leanings acknowledged the worries around climate change.

On a question around how climate change has impacted daily lives, roughly two-fifths of the respondents said the impact has been substantial. Moreover, a higher share of respondents who saw India’s population growth as a problem also characterized the impact to be substantial.

Further, to gauge what are the top concerns around the unfolding crisis, we asked what aspect of the fallout of climate-driven catastrophes bothers respondents the most. At the top are climate change’s impact on the “prospects of the next generation" (54%). This is followed by worries over climate disasters fuelling food inflation (53%). “Loss of homes/property" and “inward migration from neighbouring countries" were also seen to be areas of high concern by 48% and 43% of the respondents, respectively.

So, with seemingly high levels of awareness, are urban Indians implementing climate-friendly practices in daily lives? Over half of respondents said they use cloth bags for shopping (57%) and carry a water bottle from home (56%)—methods that are seen as useful to reduce plastic waste. Half the respondents said they use public transport when possible. However, cutting down dairy and meat consumption is the least popular practice, adopted by 38% respondents. Interestingly, female respondents were found to be slightly more likely to take up climate-friendly practices than male respondents.

Finally, we explored with whom the primary accountability of climate mitigation was perceived to rest. The results indicate that Indians believe accountability lies at their doorsteps rather than other entities. A whopping 70% of respondents believed that accountability rested with every country rather than solely on rich countries. Similarly, almost three-fifths (59%) were of the view that the responsibility lies with national governments in contrast to international forums such as the United Nations; and with every individual (67%) rather than civil society organizations. Importantly, 61% of the respondents viewed the primary responsibility lies with big businesses and corporations compared to small and medium businesses.

The findings indicate that awareness and concerns about the climate crisis are high among Indians with certain demographic variations. The government must consider policies in place to promote targeted engagement around this issue. The survey also indicates the global nature of the crisis and the need for proactive steps in climate mitigation starting from grassroots levels to nation-states and large corporations.

(The authors are associated with the Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi)

This is the last of four parts in a data journalism series based on the YouGov-Mint-CPR survey held against the backdrop of India becoming the world’s most populous country. Read all the parts here and the summary piece here.

Note that 84% of our respondents were relatively well-to-do netizens, falling under the NCCS-A socio-economic category of consumers. (The NCCS, or New Consumer Classification System, is based on the consumer durables owned by a household and the education level of the main wage earner.) However, 45% of those who earn and revealed their income make less than ₹30,000 a month.

The questionnaires, raw data and methodology for all 10 rounds of the biannual survey can be found here.