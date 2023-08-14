Climate risk finds high awareness in urban India: Survey

Finally, we explored with whom the primary accountability of climate mitigation was perceived to rest. The results indicate that Indians believe accountability lies at their doorsteps rather than other entities. A whopping 70% of respondents believed that accountability rested with every country rather than solely on rich countries. Similarly, almost three-fifths (59%) were of the view that the responsibility lies with national governments in contrast to international forums such as the United Nations; and with every individual (67%) rather than civil society organizations. Importantly, 61% of the respondents viewed the primary responsibility lies with big businesses and corporations compared to small and medium businesses.