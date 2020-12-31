Collaboration will be the ‘new normal’ in 2021

Protecting a billion-plus population from a pandemic in a country that traditionally spends insufficiently on science was never going to be easy. Yet, India proved itself resilient, resourceful and proactive. India's government, industry and academia worked overtime and in tandem to come up with innovative solutions to both big and small problems across a range of bio-medical fields: From mathematical models to mass production of masks and personal protective equipment, test kits to treatment modalities, vaccines to ventilators. On the vaccines front, India is being acknowledged as a key global production hub as it boasts the largest vaccines manufacturing capacities in the world. India will mass-produce the Oxford University-AstraZeneca, Novavax and Gamaleya Research Institute vaccines.