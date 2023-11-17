Corals are bleaching and dying earlier in the year than ever before

According to America’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which monitors coral heat stress by satellite, parts of the ocean off the coast of Florida are experiencing the worst heat stress since records began in 1985. In the Florida Keys water temperatures have risen to dangerous levels for corals much earlier than in previous years, too (see chart). The NOAA has issued its highest alert level, signalling that strong bleaching events are likely, for large parts of the Caribbean (see map). The longer corals are in hot waters, the more likely they are to bleach and eventually to die. Bleaching events have already occurred this year off the coast of Central American countries, including El Salvador and Panama.