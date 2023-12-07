Cost of Hiring Au Pairs Could Double Under Biden Administration Proposal
Michelle Hackman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Dec 2023, 10:10 PM IST
SummaryA new formula for foreign nannies, which would take into account state and local minimum wages, draws criticism from families.
WASHINGTON—A popular child-care option would be put out of reach for some families under a new Biden administration proposal that could double the cost of hiring an au pair.
