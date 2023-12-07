Cost of Hiring Au Pairs Could Double Under Biden Administration Proposal

The au pair visa program, started in 1986 by the State Department, allows foreigners between the ages of 18 and 26—almost all of them women—to move to the U.S. for up to two years to live with a host family and help take care of their children. It is intended as a relatively affordable and flexible form of child care for Americans, as well as an opportunity for ambitious young people abroad to come practice their English and immerse themselves in American culture. About 20,000 au pairs come to the U.S. each year.