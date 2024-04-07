Crosswords reach down and across a century

The creators of “The Cross Word Puzzle Book" could hardly have imagined such a future as they tried to inculcate beginners in the puzzles’ allure. In the book’s introduction, Hartswick offered a primer on how to solve crosswords, exulting in “the thrill of triumph as the right word is found, fitted, and its attendant branches and roots spring into being." Buranelli provided background on “The Science and Lore of Cross Word Puzzles," noting the centurieslong tradition of word puzzles predating their reinvention in the pages of the New York World. And Petherbridge recounted how she became the “unwilling Cross Word Puzzle Editor" of the World and realized that the puzzles required a firm managerial hand. “I took an oath to edit the cross words to the essence of perfection," she wrote.