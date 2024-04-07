Crosswords reach down and across a century

It was an unlikely way to set off a cultural explosion.
Early in 1924, two young graduates of Columbia University, Richard Simon and Max Schuster, were intent on starting a publishing company, but they desperately needed ideas for books. As the story goes, Simon’s aunt Wixie suggested that they publish a book of crossword puzzles, a then-new diversion that she enjoyed solving in her morning newspaper, the New York World.
The two young men approached Margaret Petherbridge, who had taken over editing the World’s crossword from Arthur Wynne. He had invented the puzzle form back in 1913, but it hadn’t spread much beyond the World and some other New York papers. Petherbridge agreed to compile 50 crosswords that were sitting unpublished in her drawer, enlisting the help of two other editors, the delightfully named Prosper Buranelli and F. Gregory Hartswick.
So, on April 10, 1924, the publishing partnership that would become known as Simon & Schuster kicked off their venture with “The Cross Word Puzzle Book." But the two men weren’t brave enough to put their names on this iffy proposition. Anxious that the book might be a failure or would be seen as too frivolous, they came up with another name for the imprint: Plaza Publishing Company, inspired by their telephone exchange, “PLaza."
They needn’t have worried. The book, which sold for $1.35 with a sharpened pencil and eraser included, was an instant smash. “The surprise was that a couple of days later Dick and Max had some difficulty in opening the door to their office," Petherbridge later recalled. “A huge pile of letters was blocking the entrance under the mail slot."
The first run of 3,600 copies sold out right away, so they followed up with printings of 5,000, then 10,000, then 25,000. The men attached their names to a fast follow-up, the first official Simon & Schuster publication—and then put out two more, all edited by Petherbridge and her colleagues, within months.
By October of that year, the series accounted for four of the five nonfiction bestsellers. “In a single day in December, they sold almost 150,000 copies, and by the end of the year, they had sold half a million," writes Anna Shechtman in her new book, “The Riddles of the Sphinx: Inheriting the Feminist History of the Crossword Puzzle."
Not only did the publication put Simon & Schuster on the map, but it established the crossword as a cultural institution, still going strong a century after those books sought to take advantage of what seemed a mere fad. In advertisements, the young publishers even promised that the puzzles would outdo the recent manias for mahjong and the novelty tune, “Yes! We Have No Bananas."
The art of interlocking words has shown remarkable staying power. Just ask any of the 800 attendees at this weekend’s American Crossword Puzzle Tournament in Stamford, Conn., or the millions more who enjoy solving the puzzles on a regular basis in print or more typically these days, online.
In the 2020s, crosswords are attracting new, young cadres of solvers and constructors, many of whom got hooked during the Covid pandemic, when puzzling served as a welcome relief from stressful times and feelings of disconnection. Crosswords have adapted to the digital era, with solvers gathering in online spaces like Twitch streams and Discord servers to commune over their shared obsession. I count myself among the obsessed, as a longtime solver and more recently a constructor, with puzzles published in The Wall Street Journal and other venues.
The creators of “The Cross Word Puzzle Book" could hardly have imagined such a future as they tried to inculcate beginners in the puzzles’ allure. In the book’s introduction, Hartswick offered a primer on how to solve crosswords, exulting in “the thrill of triumph as the right word is found, fitted, and its attendant branches and roots spring into being." Buranelli provided background on “The Science and Lore of Cross Word Puzzles," noting the centurieslong tradition of word puzzles predating their reinvention in the pages of the New York World. And Petherbridge recounted how she became the “unwilling Cross Word Puzzle Editor" of the World and realized that the puzzles required a firm managerial hand. “I took an oath to edit the cross words to the essence of perfection," she wrote.
It is to Petherbridge—known as Margaret Farrar after her marriage two years later to the publisher John C. Farrar—that we owe most of the modern conventions of the crossword. She instituted rules of construction that were formulated in September 1924 at the inaugural meeting of the Amateur Cross Word Puzzle League of America. Among the rules: “the pattern shall interlock all over," “only approximately one-sixth of the squares shall be black," and “the design shall be symmetrical."
Later, in 1942, Farrar would become the first crossword editor of the New York Times. Her consistent editorial style, always with an eye to fairness for the solver, would become the model for all who followed. According to Shechtman, “between common sense and fun was where her puzzles took root."
Not only did crosswords make Simon & Schuster an established name in publishing, but Margaret Farrar would go on to provide seed money for her husband John’s own companies, Farrar & Rinehart and later Farrar, Straus & Giroux. The legacy of the crossword craze was financial as well, transforming the economics of publishing houses.
It all traced back to 1924, when the national crossword frenzy could be seen not just in book sales but in popular culture, from cartoons to popular songs like “Since Ma’s Gone Crazy Over Cross Word Puzzles." At the end of the year, a silent-movie entrepreneur released “The Cross Word Puzzle Film," in which a puzzle is gradually solved on screen. The short film (which survives only in stills) is, in a way, an early forerunner of contemporary Twitch streams, in which a solver may work through a crossword while viewers chime in using the chat function.
In Simon & Schuster’s promotional copy for its original puzzle books, crosswords were lauded as “the greatest known foe of boredom." Thanks to the crossword craze, the jacket copy went on, “America is gasping for words." While the young publishers certainly displayed a flair for hyperbole, a century later we can appreciate that they were on to something. Crosswords continue to edify and amuse, reflecting our shared language and culture back to us in those little black and white squares.
Ben Zimmer writes the “Word on the Street" column for The Wall Street Journal.