Dating Apps Put a Hefty Price Tag on Finding Love

Executives at Match, which will roll out a superpremium tier for Tinder users in the fall, said that converting a small pool of users to the premium tier can have a big payoff. “If you actually take a small fraction of our payers at higher price points, you actually get a number that’s in the tens of millions of dollars on an annual basis," Chief Executive Bernard Kim said this month.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}