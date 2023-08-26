Dating Apps Put a Hefty Price Tag on Finding Love
- Tinder, Bumble and others introduce higher-priced tiers, betting users will pay up
Dating apps are testing the limits of how much users will pay in their quest for love.
Match Group, which owns a fleet of dating apps, recently added a plan to Hinge with a monthly rate around $50, up from its previous high of $35, and is examining user interest in a plan for Tinder nearing $500 a month. Bumble is considering a tier above its current $60-a-month plan, while gay dating app Grindr plans to widen its subscriptions with more premium offerings.
The premium push comes as consumers are paying more for a range of services, from streaming to shopping platforms, as companies try to squeeze more revenue out of each user and recoup rising costs.
The challenge for these companies will be to convince customers of the value of higher-priced dating options when consumers are feeling financial pressure from nearly all fronts. Many dating apps are betting that users will pay up for the chance to never have to use their apps again.
Paying more can eliminate ads from Hulu shows or delivery fees from DoorDash orders. With dating apps, premium memberships offer some features, such as unlimited swipes used to signal interest to other users, that can increase the odds of landing a date. Finding a long-term partner, however, isn’t guaranteed.
Lizz Evalen decided to pay $50 for a three-month subscription to Tinder. The 31-year-old freelance copywriter got a flood of interest, some dates, but ultimately no long-term match. She decided not to extend her subscription.
“I realized that in the few months of checking who liked me, I maybe only matched with five of the guys," said Evalen.
Companies are betting that adding premium tiers with higher price tags will boost growth, even if adoption is limited to a fraction of users who are more intentional daters willing to pay more.
Some platforms have seen paying users dwindle. Match, the largest of the dating companies, has reported three straight quarters of declining payers. The company has made up ground, with revenue per payer rising in the past two quarters. Competitor Bumble reported that paying users rose 20% to 3.6 million in its most recent quarter from a year earlier, while total average revenue per paying user declined a little more than 1%.
Executives at Match, which will roll out a superpremium tier for Tinder users in the fall, said that converting a small pool of users to the premium tier can have a big payoff. “If you actually take a small fraction of our payers at higher price points, you actually get a number that’s in the tens of millions of dollars on an annual basis," Chief Executive Bernard Kim said this month.
Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd similarly sees premium servicesdelivering new opportunities. “We see that there’s a lot of runway to expand there," she said on a recent investor call.
The growth of premium-tier subscriptions is the latest evolution in online dating websites, which have existed in some form since the mid-1990s. The growing ubiquity of smartphones and the swipe-right concept pioneered by Tinder propelled dating apps into the mainstream over the past decade.
Ainsley Hylton has used dating apps mostly because they show him other men he might be interested in. He still doesn’t see the value in paying.
“A lot of the time, it’s over $20 a month for it," said Hylton. “For that, I could get two streaming subscriptions."
Even if uptake is slow, there is precedent behind the move to raise prices. Mark Brooks, CEO of Courtland Brooks, which helps online dating companies grow, said that other brands, such as eHarmony and Tawkify, have for years priced their premium services above what Tinder, Hinge and Bumble charged.
The stakes are high in showing users that paying is worth it, Brooks said. Otherwise, they could defect to competing platforms. “They’ve got to actually really deliver on it, because they’ll get crucified if they don’t," said Brooks.
Elevating subscription prices further comes during a tricky time in the economy, with consumers dealing with still-inflated prices and layoffs hitting industries such as technology, finance and entertainment hard. But mass-market dating apps present a more affordable option even when charging more compared with more exclusive offerings. The League, another app in Match’s suite of offerings, has a $1,000 weekly subscription.
While such high costs for a dating app may come as a shock to some, author and consultant Robbie Kellman Baxter wasn’t surprised by Tinder’s price testing.
“When it comes to what you’re willing to pay a premium [for], finding a life partner is way up there on value," said Baxter, who has studied subscription businesses for more than two decades.
Nicholis Sassoon said he has paid for Tinder, Bumble and Hinge since first trying online dating in 2016. He estimates he’s spent close to $800 on dating apps during that period, while landing only a handful of dates.
“From the amount of time I’ve been on it, it hasn’t paid off," said Sassoon. Still, the 29-year-old is sticking with them, citing convenience and difficulty meeting people in Los Angeles.
Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com