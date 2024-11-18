Deepak Chopra doesn’t believe you’re too busy to meditate

At one point, the book compares AI to the counsel of a wise friend or therapist. Do you think AI could replace therapists in the future?

I did an experiment a while back with a chatbot that we created for teens who were contemplating suicide. We had 16 million conversations going on simultaneously by text, with 4,800 suicidal detections and interventions. Teens were more comfortable speaking to this machine than they were to a person because they didn’t feel judged and became friendly with them, because they got to know them. Then I realized, I’m not an expert in this. The chatbot should be created by therapists. So I stopped that program. I’m hoping somebody will take that over.