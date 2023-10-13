Doctors and therapists are turning to comic books

Doctors can benefit from comics, too. A study of clinicians who read “My Degeneration", Peter Dunlap-Shohl’s account of life with Parkinson’s disease, found the graphic novel enhanced their empathy for sufferers. Crafting one can be a self-help tool for medical professionals as well as patients. After trying writing and painting as ways to deal with the stress of her work as an hiv/aids nurse in Chicago in the 1990s, M.K. Czerwiec turned to comics. “This little combination of image and text in sequential fashion", she says, “was really, really helpful for me." She published her drawings as a graphic novel in 2017, and now teaches medical students how to use art to cope with strains.