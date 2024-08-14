Does motherhood hurt women’s pay?

Such techniques are useful for pinpointing short-term effects, but work less well when trying to gauge what happens over the long run. Many things change over time for women with children and without, meaning that comparing mothers’ pay to a trend formed by women who have not yet given birth may distort the picture. Take a recent study by Simon Bensnes of Norway’s statistical agency, and co-authors, which shows that women tend to wait to have children until their earnings have started to flatten. In other words, part of the pay gap that opens up in event studies may simply be mama economica in action.