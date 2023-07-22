Do-It-Yourselfers Get Into Rental Cars
- Entrepreneurs rent out fleets of cars through services including Turo and Getaround or build their own websites
Do-it-yourselfers want a piece of the rental-car market.
Small-time entrepreneurs are amassing vehicles to rent out through car-sharing services such as Turo and Getaround, or their own websites. They aim to take on giants including Hertz and Avis Budget—assuming they can master the difficult logistics of the business.
One owner said he had to retrieve a car that was stolen, driven all the way up the West Coast and abandoned at the Canadian border. Another rented out a car that was involved in a shooting. Still another said a customer totaled a Maserati by driving it into a wall.
“It can be tough if you don’t know what you’re doing," said Jerome Mends-Cole, who rents out more than a dozen Teslas on Turo and his own website in Sacramento, Calif. “People look at it as a get rich quick thing, or a set it and forget it."
It usually isn’t. The costs of parking, cleaning, insurance and financing can quickly add up. Vehicles need to be picked up, dropped off, maintained and repaired. The expenses can quickly outpace any revenue.
Renting cars is the latest iteration of gig work, which has become a robust piece of the American economy. People who started side hustles such as renting out rooms on Airbnb or driving for Uber Technologies are now taking on the more elaborate task of maintaining inventories of cars.
Turo and Getaround let people earn money by renting out cars they aren’t using. Customers can select and book just as they do with rental companies.
On Getaround, about 70% of active cars are rented out by “power hosts"—those who own three cars or more. Several rent out hundreds, and at least one has more than a thousand.
Turo had some 165,000 active hosts at the end of March, up from 114,000 a year earlier, according to company filings that are part of its expected initial public offering. About 15% of hosts last year listed three or more cars, according to the company.
Alex Zimmer got into the business when he started renting out a van that he wasn’t using for his other business of selling items on Amazon.com. Now he owns about two dozen vehicles in San Diego and Miami and manages roughly 70 for others. He tries to book much of his business privately, but also rents cars through Turo.
He has started selling a mentorship program to teach people the ins and outs of the business. He charges $2,000 for three months.
The idea is for people to “have the processes in place for every single thing that could happen," Zimmer said.
Micah Bergdale is one of the biggest Turo hosts in New York and rents out cars separately through his own company, Joulez, in the Bronx. Some of his cars are stored at a mall parking garage, where they are washed by hand.
On a recent Thursday, Bergdale was in his home office, taking stock of his roughly 60 electric vehicles, which he manages with a handful of employees.
Seven cars were in the repair shop.
One had been dropped off by a customer at the Newark, N.J., airport, and an employee was spending the day navigating public-transportation delays to pick it up.
Another had been driven by a customer to Chicago and left there.
In a good month, he said, he can net about $1,000 a vehicle. The winter tends to be a money-loser. Summer is profitable because people are looking to get away.
He expects to take in roughly $1.5 million from rental bookings this year, but his company isn’t profitable because he has been spending heavily on technology.
Getting the money to purchase dozens of cars can be a challenge. On social media, some people describe financing several cars from different lenders one right after the other, before the loans show up on their credit reports. This approach can be fraudulent, particularly if the borrower says the loan is for a personal vehicle rather than a business, according to Frank McKenna, chief fraud strategist at Point Predictive, which sells software to detect loan fraud.
Alex Liegl saw the lack of financing options as an opportunity. His auto-lending startup, Tenet, offers financing to those expanding fleets of electric vehicles, including Bergdale and Mends-Cole. He reasoned that traditional lenders are behind the curve.
Aubrey Janik and HP Medina rent out about two dozen low-end and midtier cars in the Dallas area. Older cars can be more profitable because they have less value to lose, Janik said.
The couple obsessively track which vehicles are the most reliable. They like the 2011 Ford Focus, but won’t buy the 2012 model. Toyotas, Mazdas and Hyundais are top picks. They also prefer to pay cash, since financing can be costly.
Some owners in the business say there can be growing pains, often when they have more than one car but not enough to run an operation full time. Some scale up. Others burn out.
Dan Hurlbert and his partners chose high-end cars for their foray on Turo. A few years ago, they picked seven vehicles to rent out after analyzing which cars were the most profitable on Turo.
Hurlbert, who runs an exotic-car dealership, got fed up after about a year—and tens of thousands of dollars in losses.
“Turo makes you think it’s going to be all sunshine and rainbows, and it just isn’t," he said. “When the reality of it sets in, you’re like, ‘This sucks.’"
Turo and Getaround said they provide ample tools, technologies and coaching to help hosts be successful. Many fleet owners start by renting out one vehicle and then grow over time, once they understand the ups and downs of the business, the companies said.
“We really hand-hold you through the process of how you go from an individual to entrepreneur, and ultimately to a power host," said Sy Fahimi, Getaround’s chief operating officer. “Yes, there are challenges, and you shouldn’t go into it blindly."
Write to Ben Eisen at ben.eisen@wsj.com