Don’t touch, don’t go dutch and other tips for dating success
SummaryForget falling for someone at first sight. A professional matchmaker offers some tips for a lasting love.
We all know stories of “love at first sight." We’ve seen them in movies and heard them in love songs. Maybe we even know a couple who caught a glimpse of each other across a crowded room and BAM!—a chemical reaction. The prevailing narrative of instant love (just add water!) is one that most people try to recreate when they’re looking for a partner—then they wonder why they’re still single.