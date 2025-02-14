Don’t touch, don’t go dutch and other tips for dating success

“How will I know if it works in the bedroom if I don’t, you know, try it out?" If I had a dollar for every time I was asked this question, I’d cruise to Cyprus with my family on our own private yacht. My clients often approach dating with an intense focus on sexual compatibility—otherwise, they’re out. But they’re selling themselves short. Going to bed with someone you’re just getting to know is like reading the third page of a novel. You might enjoy it, but it’s nothing compared to the last chapter, after you’ve spent hours investing in the characters and getting swept up by the plot.