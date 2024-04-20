Don’t waste your ‘power hours’ in meetings

An advertising executive on the West Coast came to me for help because he felt he could be more productive. I asked him when his energy was highest and he replied, “The morning! I’m definitely a morning person." So I asked, “Oh great, so you do most of your heads-down strategic work in the morning?" He replied, “No, I’m in meetings with East Coasters all morning," which meant he was doing most of his work when he felt sluggish in the afternoon. Reader, it was easy to see why he didn’t feel like he was doing his best work.