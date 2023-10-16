Dozens of Countries Scramble to Identify More Than 150 Citizens Held Hostage in Gaza

A preliminary list published by Israel’s foreign ministry shows the scale and chaos of the crisis. Citizens of at least 31 nations are missing, it says, some from far-flung countries minimally implicated in the interlocking conflicts of the Middle East: Paraguay, South Africa or Thailand. Bulgaria isn’t on the list, but its government strongly suspected at least one citizen has been kidnapped. “She called her mother prior to being taken," an official said. The Israeli list also says four are missing from Brazil, and three others dead. Brazilian officials said they haven’t been able to confirm which, if any, Brazilians were kidnapped alive.