specials
Drunkenness most “unacceptable” in-flight behaviour: YouGov survey
Summary
- Around 61% of urban Indians find drunkenness “somewhat” and “completely” unacceptable in flights, with no other form of misconduct listed in the YouGov survey seen as negatively as drunkenness
In another addition to the growing list of instances of unruly behaviour by passengers mid-air, a senior Air India official was slapped and abused by a passenger on a Sydney-New Delhi flight last week. From ‘pee-gate’ under the influence of alcohol, to physical abuse, incidents of unruly behaviour on Indian skies have evoked a sense of disgust and embarrassment among the masses. A recent YouGov survey shows that among all unacceptable in-flight behaviour, drunkenness tops the list for urban Indians.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×