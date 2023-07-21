Drunkenness most “unacceptable” in-flight behaviour: YouGov survey

Several instances of unruly behaviour have come in the spotlight over the past year, including due to inebriation, brawls between passengers and misbehaviour towards airline crew. The most prominent case was that of a 72-year old woman being urinated upon by an inebriated Shankar Mishra last November, in a New York-Delhi Air India flight. A total of 63 passengers were placed in the “no fly list" in the past year alone for unruly behaviour, according to a February 2023 reply given by the ministry of civil aviation in the Rajya Sabha.

