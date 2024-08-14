Exposure to the Sun’s UV radiation may be good for you

Their analysis showed that sunbed-users were 23% less likely to die of cardiovascular disease, and 14% less likely to die of cancer, than non-users. Similar trends held depending on where people lived. Someone living in Truro, for example, would on average experience about 25% more solar shortwave radiation (a measure that includes UV, visible and some infrared light) in a year than someone living in Glasgow or Edinburgh. In the team’s analysis, this translated to a 19% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and 12% lower risk of dying from cancer. Sunbed users, in other words, lived an average of 48 days longer than non-users over the 15 years during which they were studied. The corresponding figure for those living in sunnier locations was 26 days.