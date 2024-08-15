Famous Birthdays wants to be the Wikipedia for Gen Z
Summary
- From mega to micro stars, this is a validation that cannot be paid for
It was envisaged as “Wikipedia for mobile". In 2012, five years after the launch of the iPhone, Evan Britton surmised that most idle browsing would soon be done on small screens. The American entrepreneur also reckoned there was a gap in the market for a simple website that could supply salient facts about celebrities. Mr Britton began writing biographies for megastars such as Tom Hanks under the domain FamousBirthdays.com.