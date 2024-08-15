Famous Birthdays wants to be the Wikipedia for Gen Z

Famous Birthdays demonstrates the splintered nature of fame in the digital era. Gamers and models you may never have heard of can top the “trending" league table. In a capricious age, it is fascinating to watch a star’s stock rise and fall. Yet the site takes an egalitarian approach, as all entries are roughly the same length. (Inevitably some biographies are more interesting than others.) Brad Pitt is treated with no more reverence than Salish Matter, a 14-year-old YouTuber.