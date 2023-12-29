FAQs for Subscribers | How to get the most out of your Mint Premium Subscription

Dear Subscriber, Welcome to Mint Premium.
Mint brings to you national, international and business news, while also tracking market movements and providing detailed coverage of important business and financial events.
Mint has six main areas of focus
- Economy and Policy
- Companies and Industry
- Public Markets
- Tech, Startups and the New Economy
- Personal Finance
- Intelligent Lifestyle
With Mint Premium, the subscribers can access a world of premium articles from not just our team of reporters, but also from international publications like the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and The Economist.
Subscribers can now use the ‘Subscribe with Google’ feature which enables an easier access to all your news subscriptions.
Have more questions about Mint Premium? We’ve got you covered:
Why should I use the ‘Subscribe with Google’ feature?
Subscribe with Google enables easier and more persistent access to your news subscriptions. You’ll be able to access subscription content whenever you’re signed into your Google account meaning no more paywalls or looking up your password when you switch from laptop to mobile.
Subscribe with Google helps subscribers encounter their paid content across Google, including Search, Discover, and News, to remind them of the value of their subscription. In other words, whenever you use Google to find the latest news and information, it will automatically surface premium content from your Mint subscription.
What benefits do I get when I subscribe to Mint Premium?
A Mint Premium subscription gets you access more than 600 premium in-house articles every month, covering every possible aspect of business finance. The subscription also allows you access to journalism from our global partners: The Wall Street Journal and The Economist. Every month, a Mint Premium subscription gives you access to 400 WSJ articles and 100 articles from The Economist, providing you with supreme coverage and value for money.
What does a subscription to the Mint + WSJ bundle get me?
The subscription also allows you access to two full portals: livemint.com and wsj.com (including full access to mobile and iPad apps, e-papers, premium newsletters and podcasts, and event invites). Your WSJ subscription will need to be activated separately on their portal once you make the purchase.
What does a subscription to the Mint + The Economist bundle get me?
The subscription will allow you full access to livemint.com and economist.com (including complete access to mobile and iPad apps, e-papers, premium newsletters and podcasts, and event invites). Your subscription to The Economist will need to be activated separately on the magazine’s portal after you have purchased the subscription.
What else does a Mint Premium subscription include?
A subscription to Mint Premium gets you exclusive invites and early bird access to our marquee events including the Mint Annual Banking Conclave (now the Mint BFSI Summit and Awards) every January, the India Investment Summit held in March, and the India Public Policy Summit, as well as many other events, webinars and subscriber meetups.
How much is the Premium plan? Is it worth my money?
Mint has great prices for what we have to offer.
While WSJ’s digital subscription plan costs ₹2,150 a month, the Mint + WSJ plan provides a better option at ₹3,499. Similarly, the Mint + Economist plan at ₹3,999 stands at a much more affordable price, compared to The Economist’s digital subscription price of ₹9,699 per annum.
For more information on pricing details, click here.
How do I subscribe to Mint Premium and Wall Street Journal?
Activation of the Mint Premium and The Wall Street Journal subscription is a 4 step process:
Step 1: Choose the subscription plan of either Mint Premium+ The Wall Street Journal or Mint Digital alone that best suits your needs.
Step 2: Sign up on the Mint website, mobile site or app using your email id. You will be required to verify your email via OTP and can set your password.
Step 3: Make the payment via credit card, debit card, netbanking, American Express, Diners card, mobile wallets and your subscription will be active. (Mint Premium only subscribers will be redirected to the home page and can continue reading).
Step 4: If you have purchased bundled Mint Premium+ The Wall Street Journal subscription, you will receive another email with an activation link for The Wall Street Journal subscription.
Am I eligible for a refund under any circumstances?
Refund of the amount is applicable only on the first purchase of the Mint Premium subscriptions within the first 15 days and not on successive renewals. We do not provide any refund on bundled Mint Premium+ The Wall Street Journal subscriptions.
Does Mint Premium offer international plans?
Yes, we offer subscription plans to our users globally. The currency conversion rates are automatically applied at check-out.
Who do I contact regarding any issue with my subscription?
You write to us at support@livemint.com or tag us on our social handles: