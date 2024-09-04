They’re breaking every retirement rule to be off now, not later
Oyin Adedoyin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
SummarySome workers want to spread retirement throughout their careers, even if it means a smaller 401(k).
When Dana Saperstein quit her marketing job to spend six months hiking the Pacific Crest Trail, the then-31-year-old thought of it as a microretirement.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less