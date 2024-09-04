They’re breaking every retirement rule to be off now, not later

Take a 30-year-old with a $90,000 salary who receives a 5% raise each working year and plans to invest 15% of their pay into a 401(k). If they take off a year once a decade and return to the workforce at the same salary they had when they left, their investment balance at age 65 could be about $600,000 less compared with someone who had kept working, said Julie Everett at Financial Finesse, a financial-coaching firm.