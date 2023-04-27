For Aging Homeowners, Elevators Give Luxury Properties a Major Lift

In 2020, Russell Franchi’s clients liked many features of a beach home in South Walton County, Fla., but it was missing one thing: an elevator. The clients, who had limited mobility, considered retrofitting an elevator, but ultimately walked away from the deal before finding a house that already had one installed. “We have a lot of baby boomers that are retiring, and it’s just something that a lot of clients looking for homes starting around $3 million think about, or have it high on their list," said Mr. Franchi, a real-estate agent with Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

