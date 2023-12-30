For Happiness in the New Year, Stop Overdoing Everything
Overachieving and overthinking are ways we try to feel more secure, but they can seriously hurt our mental and physical health
Each New Year, we pledge to transform our bodies, improve our careers, organize our homes and develop new hobbies. We dedicate ourselves to doing more—more exercise, more work, more activities and social engagements. On its face, striving for more sounds pretty good. But it also has a dark side that we need to resist.