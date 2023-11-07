For Israelis living at Gaza’s edge, fear pervades daily life
Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 07 Nov 2023, 11:30 AM IST
SummaryMany residents of the towns that Hamas attacked on Oct. 7 now sleep in bomb shelters, avoid leaving their homes and have sent family members away.
ASHKELON, Israel—Ilan Cohen has kept his daughter Shir’s grim second-grade assignment framed and on a living room shelf. -
