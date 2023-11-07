For Israelis living at Gaza’s edge, fear pervades daily life

It is a list of how long it takes to reach the house’s bomb shelter from different points in the house. Ten seconds from her parents’ bedroom. Eighteen seconds from their closet. Ten seconds from her sister’s bedroom.

She completed the assignment nearly two decades ago. But for the Cohen family, and the hundreds of thousands of Israelis who have lived within short rocket range of Gaza, the situation has only gotten worse through the years.

“You’re afraid all the time. You lie to yourself and say everything is OK. But it isn’t," said Cohen, a 59-year-old manager of patient reception in an emergency ward, who has lived in the city of Ashkelon his whole life.

Most small communities near Gaza have been completely evacuated after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that Israel says killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians. In Ashkelon, the closest major city to the enclave, just 10 minutes by car from the border, many residents have remained. The government funded the evacuation of some smaller communities, but not Ashkelon, a city of around 150,000 people.

For those who have chosen to remain, last month’s massacre added a new dimension to the fear and anxiety they have long experienced in living within range of Hamas rocket attacks.

Israel pulled civilians out of Gaza in 2005 because officials thought Israeli rule of the territory wasn’t sustainable with around 10,000 Israelis in settlements surrounded by well over a million Palestinians. The next year, Hamas won parliamentary elections. In 2007, the group violently took control of the Gaza Strip from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, which still governs most Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Israel and Egypt have since imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip.

Hamas, which is designated by the U.S. as a terrorist organization, has fired more than 36,000 rockets at Israel since 2005, the majority at communities and cities located near Gaza. Most have come during heightened tension between Israel and the Palestinians, but some have come at unpredictable times, giving people less than 30 seconds to find shelter.

Communities closest to Gaza have bomb shelters on almost every corner, many painted long ago with child-friendly themes such as flowers or Disney characters.

Since the Oct. 7 attack, in which Hamas militants stormed civilian communities, killing local residents and taking scores back to Gaza as hostages, tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from southern Israel. Some say they don’t know if they will ever feel safe enough to return. Others said that, with the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah threatening Israel from Lebanon in the north, nowhere is safe, leaving them no choice but to stay put.

“It’s a question mark if we’ll stay here. Definitely the kids won’t," said Bejan Sajaia, a 38-year-old resident of Sderot, the closest Israeli town to Gaza and long a target of Hamas fire.

When Hamas militants stormed Sderot on Oct. 7, some in pickup trucks with mounted machine guns, residents hiding in their homes flooded social media with calls for help, but it took hours before Israeli security forces arrived.

Sderot is now largely a ghost town. Nearly all its 35,000 residents left two weeks ago, leaving behind abandoned buildings and vehicles damaged by Hamas rockets or antitank missiles.

Sajaia, who has stayed behind to help secure the town, considers himself among the “first generation of Kassam rockets," the name Hamas gave to its early lethal projectiles. As a teenager, he ridiculed the crude rockets as “flying iron beams." But with each year, Hamas has improved the range and precision of its rockets as it has received support from the group’s main backer, Iran.

Despite the constant threat, Sderot had been developing, with the opening of a new railroad station and the construction of modern apartment blocks.

In the wake of the Oct. 7 attack, Israel has invaded Gaza, promising to eradicate Hamas from the strip. Sajaia said he believed that, no matter the outcome of the invasion, Hamas or a similar radical group would continue to terrorize southern Israel.

“I think many people will take time to decide whether they want to live on the Gaza periphery again. The government can’t be relied on," he said.

In Ashkelon, unlike Sderot, many of the residents haven’t left. Despite constant rocket fire and the fact that Hamas militants breached Ashkelon on Oct. 7, the government hasn’t offered to pay for the evacuation of the much larger city.

A home near the Cohens’ house was badly damaged by a rocket two weeks ago. Two homes across the street were damaged by rockets two years ago and have since been rebuilt.

Ilan’s wife, Sigal, a teacher, hasn’t left their home since Oct. 7, too afraid to even take out the trash or tend to their garden. She won’t shower without her husband at home in case she fails to hear a rocket siren, and sleeps in their narrow, closet-size bomb shelter. She knew some of those taken hostage and killed on Oct. 7. The bodies of some of her acquaintances were so badly burned that it took over three weeks to identify them.

Ilan Cohen and the couple’s 24-year-old daughter, Shir, sleep in the living room, to be closer to the bomb shelter downstairs.

In 2009, during Israel’s first major conflict with Hamas, Sigal was able to comfort Shir at night, snuggling together as they slept. Now, she says, she isn’t able to provide comfort because her own level of fear has risen so much.

“I’ve never been afraid as I am now," she said.

Before Israel pulled out of the enclave in 2005 and Hamas took over, many Israelis used to travel to Gaza for cheaper shopping or services.

Yoram Sela, a resident of Ashkelon, recalled fondly how he would go to Gaza to eat baklava and to have his car repaired.

A former manager of a local power station that supplies both Israelis and Gazans, Sela has become an expert in protecting critical infrastructure from rocket attacks. Earlier this year, he gave a lecture to Ukrainians on how to protect their power stations, which Russia has targeted with rocket and missile salvos since invading Ukraine last year.

Sela, a former senior military commander, said the Oct. 7 attacks won’t dissuade him from living in Ashkelon. He expects Israel will finish the war in a way that will allow it to carry out security operations in Gaza whenever they are needed.

“Our sons, and sons of sons, and sons of their sons will remember what happened" on Oct. 7, he said.

Sela’s wife, Tamy, said Hamas’s penetration into civilian communities left her with a new level of fear.

“A house can be rebuilt," she said. “The fear now is that they can break into your home, slaughter, rape or bring you back into Gaza." As she spoke, the television in the background aired coverage of a failed attempt by Hamas frogmen to enter Israel through a beach just five minutes from her home.

In previous conflicts with Gaza, Tamy said her grandchildren never left Ashkelon. Now the family has sent them away.

Before they left, she tried to comfort the children by pretending the war was a game, by, for instance, rewarding the first to reach the bomb shelter with candy.

Cohen said that over the years he had made friends with Gazans who have come to Israel for medical treatment. Every year his Gazan friends sent greetings to him around the Jewish holidays. He said he has tried to check up on them since the war began but without success.

Now, he worries about the Israeli soldiers entering Gaza, and fears the war won’t really end the threat of Hamas.

“Hamas is like a cancer. I just hope we don’t have to die to get rid of it," said Cohen.

