For Israelis living at Gaza’s edge, fear pervades daily life

Ilan’s wife, Sigal, a teacher, hasn’t left their home since Oct. 7, too afraid to even take out the trash or tend to their garden. She won’t shower without her husband at home in case she fails to hear a rocket siren, and sleeps in their narrow, closet-size bomb shelter. She knew some of those taken hostage and killed on Oct. 7. The bodies of some of her acquaintances were so badly burned that it took over three weeks to identify them.