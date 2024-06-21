Forget Instagram. Smart travelers head to Reddit for the best tips.
SummaryTired of seeing the same shiny destinations and basic travel tips on Instagram and TikTok? You might find the forums of Reddit, full of locals willing to impart their wisdom, more to your liking.
Instagram’s 2010 launch flooded the zone with a whole genre of #travel photos. You know the look: oversaturated images with crowds cropped out that have made places from Patagonia to Iceland yawn-inducingly familiar. And with 39% of us now using social media for trip inspiration, according to the 2024 American Express Global Travel Trends Report, our feeds have become vacation-themed echo chambers.