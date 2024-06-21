Forget Instagram. Smart travelers head to Reddit for the best tips.

Go Local

Local forums, largely targeted at residents instead of travelers, can yield great results for strategic users. In 2017, faced with an eight-hour layover in Hong Kong, Smith skipped over the travel subreddits and instead put his question to r/HongKong. “I have eight hours on the ground, I want to see these six things, how would you prioritize?" he recalled asking. Smith crowdsourced ways to leverage public transit to reach city highlights, including the tram up to the top of Victoria Peak and the street food of the Wan Chai neighborhood.