Forget the Podcast: Make Your Commute Productive

Commuting, often the lowest point of the workday, might make us less miserable if we did something with that time.

Ample research shows a direct correlation between longer commutes and lower morale. A study published in the Journal of Transport & Health in 2019 showed that even a 1% increase in commuting time was related to a 12% increase in stress and 13% rise in fatigue.

And lately, commute times are rising again. The mean travel time Americans spent commuting to work rose to 26.4 minutes in 2022 from 25.6 minutes in 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Reasons for the rise include more traffic delays in big metro regions such as New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Boston, according to mobility data company Inrix. Public transit is crowded again, too, with ridership levels rising from pandemic lows to 77% of what they were in 2019, according to the American Public Transportation Association, an advocacy organization.

The misery of a sluggish commute is one factor keeping workers from returning to offices and remains a sore point between workers and managers. (One example: a viral social-media post from a young worker, venting that her commute gives her no time for her real life. The worker couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.)

Those who study worker habits say converting the “dead time" of commuting into productive time can help. Accomplishing personal or professional tasks, versus scrolling apps or social media, makes commuters feel more in control.

“You are going to feel more satisfied because you planned ahead rather than just reacted to unpleasantness," said Vanessa Bohns, a professor of organizational behavior at Cornell University. Bohns cited research that concluded planning a productive commute resulted in greater satisfaction. The research also said working on a device such as a laptop, phone or tablet makes the time pass more quickly.

Sergio Beall, a product manager at Uber, said he uses a ChatGPT voice feature during his bike commute in New York to practice conversing in French. At first, he talked to the tool about the impact of AI on art, related to a novel he wrote about AI’s impact on music.

“Then I was literally just riding the bike and I was like, ‘OK, now I want to talk to you in French. Could you practice French with me?’ And it just changed [languages] right away," he said.

His commute changed, too.

He used to bike to and from his apartment in the East Village in New York City to the Financial District—about 20 to 25 minutes each way. But he liked using the ChatGPT voice feature so much that he will often walk home instead so that he can spend more time having conversations in French or in German. Other days he will walk in the morning and bike home.

The 31-year-old learned French as a teenager but doesn’t get to speak it that often. “It’s good to keep practicing the language because I feel like it gets rusty if I don’t practice it," he said.

Hybrid Hope

Hybrid work has enabled some people to live farther from the office than they would if they had to go in Monday through Friday. The trade-off is long commutes a few days a week.

Casey Sharbaugh, 34, works in human resources at a hedge fund in New York City. She used her 90-minute morning Amtrak commute from Philadelphia to plan her April 2023 wedding.

During the commute, Sharbaugh went over various wedding spreadsheets on her iPad, from flowers to linens. She donned AirPods to run through decisions with her mother via FaceTime.

She tried to speak as quietly as possible, but “I’m sure people overheard me and were laughing or thinking ‘What is going on over there?’," she said.

Post-wedding, Sharbaugh uses her morning commute for what she calls “life housekeeping," tending to personal email, paying bills, scheduling appointments and submitting paperwork.

“It’s a great time to get those kinds of things done." she said, plus “it makes home time a bit more relaxing."

True Crime

It doesn’t all have to be chores. Music helps, too.

“A commute is pretty stressful and the low point for many people so if it takes vibing or enjoying music or listening to a fun podcast to offset that, that’s also valuable," said Andy Wu, an associate professor of business administration at Harvard Business School, who has written about the impact of commutes on productivity and innovation.

Some of those choosing the audio route say they do so with purpose. For Amy Skyles, a 43-year-old bank HR officer, that purpose is staying awake.

“No matter how well rested I am, I get very sleepy when I’m driving," said Skyles.

Skyles said she listens to “Dateline" and other true-crime podcasts for her 20-minute drive to work in Rolla, Mo. The suspense keeps her alert and awake, she said.

Alex John London, a professor of philosophy at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, uses an iPhone app that can read aloud the articles or book chapters he plans to teach in class during his 45-minute drive to work. He has already read the works, so listening to them is a refresher.

“It’s trying to find ways to alleviate the drudgery and terror of the commute," he said. “You do have to find tasks that don’t distract you too much from the driving but that still make it interesting and worthwhile."

Write to Ray A. Smith at Ray.Smith@wsj.com