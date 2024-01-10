From hypersonic missiles to undersea drones, the PLA is making leaps
The Economist 7 min read 10 Jan 2024, 03:08 PM IST
Summary
- But China’s military tech still lags behind the West’s
Xi Jinping learned a lot from his first job. As secretary to Geng Biao, a vice-premier and defence minister, from 1979 to 1982, he handled sensitive documents and joined top-level conclaves. He travelled abroad for the first time. And he spent countless hours listening to Geng—a former general and ambassador—as they shuttled between meetings in a chauffeur-driven Mercedes or unwound playing a game of weiqi, also known as Go.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less