From hypersonic missiles to undersea drones, the PLA is making leaps

That became apparent last year when Germany blocked the export of a German engine for a Chinese submarine sold to Thailand. China offered one of its own but Thailand refused, saying the engine was “not proven", an indication that it had not yet been used on a submarine. Thailand did send experts to China to investigate but shelved the deal in October and proposed buying a Chinese frigate instead. The saga indicated a “puzzling bottleneck" in China’s technological capabilities, says Sarah Kirchberger, an expert on the PLA navy at the German Maritime Institute.