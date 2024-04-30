FTX survivor pays $1.5 million for gold watch recovered from Titanic
SummaryFormer executive Patrick Gruhn bought the timepiece, which was found on the body of the Titanic’s richest passenger, property magnate John Jacob Astor IV.
A gold pocket watch that survived the sinking of the Titanic has a new owner: a survivor of crypto’s own biggest wreck.
