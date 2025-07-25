Goodbye gentle parenting, hello ‘f—around and find out’
Ellen Gamerman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 25 Jul 2025, 04:56 PM IST
Summary
Parents are elevating consequences over the softer approach to child-rearing that has dominated culture and helped shape Gen Z
Carla Dillon tried lots of ways to discipline her rambunctious 13-year-old, including making him write the same contrite sentence 100 times. But when he sprayed her with a water gun at a campground after she asked him not to, she saw only one option:
