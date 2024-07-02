Gray hair, huge muscles: Why older women are bulking up

One of these women was Teresa Burkett, 64, in Sunbury, Ohio. Burkett began strength training after her divorce at 51. She was so inspired by the female bodybuilders in Oxygen Magazine that she inquired about competing herself. At her first figure competition, “I realized I had no muscle," she said. She met a bodybuilder who offered to teach her how to lift weights. She also started working on her pull-ups: “When I met my now husband, we put a pull-up bar between our kitchen and our dining room and had little pull-up challenges," she said.