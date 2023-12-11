Green protectionism comes with big risks

Yet green subsidies come with huge risks. New research on the IRA by economists at the European Central Bank (ECB) lays bare some of the concerns. An issue arises when foreign companies are blocked from supplying a domestic market. As foreign companies lose customers, they may lose economies of scale. They may also lose imports which have been redirected to the domestic market. In addition to the loss of access to the American market, there is little room for trade diversion of such goods to other foreign companies. The ecb research quantifies the winners and losers of the ira. Green sectors in America, unsurprisingly, benefit. But producers in other countries lose out so much that “the ira could slow the green transition at global level". That is an astonishing result. Add in the subsidies and domestic-content requirements implemented by other countries and the drag could be even bigger.

