Growing numbers of Chinese are escaping urban life for rural peace

The author sets out to reinvent himself, too. What could have been a laboured tale of a foreigner in rural China is mercifully kept as a sideshow. Mr Ash (who used to be a contributor to The Economist ) emerges from the year a changed man. China, less so. “The paradox of Dali was that we were trying to find freedom in an unfree state," he writes. The parties continue, but so does the Communist Party. Those who can get from Dalifornia to California still do.