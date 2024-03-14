Gulf countries are becoming major players in Africa
- African leaders hope the Gulf is the “new China”. Not quite
Mining Indaba, Africa’s biggest mining conference, is a geological jamboree. But the latest bash, held in Cape Town in February, was also a geopolitical spectacle. For as well as the usual Chinese and Western firms there were arrivistes from the Gulf. Manara Minerals, a state-backed Saudi Arabian fund, has up to $15bn to spend on foreign mines. Also browsing is the International Holding Company, an Emirati conglomerate with a market capitalisation of $240bn, around that of Blackrock and BP combined; in November its minerals arm bought a 51% stake in a Zambian copper mine.
