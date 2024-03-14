Gulf countries are becoming major players in Africa

The Gulf states’ appeal to Africa is three-fold. First, they have money to spend when others are pulling back. In the 2020s annual new Chinese lending to Africa is on average 10% of what it was during the 2010s ($1.4bn per year versus $14bn). In 2022 the share of Western aid to Africa was at its lowest since at least 2000. Second is speed: Gulf autocracies are seen as much faster than the West or the World Bank. In January Uganda picked an Emirati firm to build a $4bn refinery having ended a deal with an American group it said was taking too long. Third, the Gulf is seen as something of a model for African countries seeking to diversify away from natural resources. And “like the Chinese it does not hurt that they are courteous and roll out the red carpet, even for leaders of small countries," adds an adviser to an African president.