Gupta brothers arrested in Dubai, offering relief for South Africa's embattled president
Brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta built a business empire by allegedly paying off senior ruling party officials
Dubai police arrested two brothers at the center of a sprawling government graft scandal in South Africa, offering some relief to that country’s embattled president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his sputtering anticorruption drive.