Gupta brothers arrested in Dubai, offering relief for South Africa’s embattled president
Brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta built a business empire by allegedly paying off senior ruling party officials
Dubai police arrested two brothers at the center of a sprawling government graft scandal in South Africa, offering some relief to that country’s embattled president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his sputtering anticorruption drive.
South African authorities have accused Atul and Rajesh Gupta of leveraging their close ties to former President Jacob Zuma and paying off senior officials in the ruling African National Congress to gain lucrative government contracts. By the time Mr. Zuma resigned in 2018 over escalating corruption allegations, the Indian-born brothers had built a business empire that spanned from media to mining and regularly worked with international companies including KPMG LLP, McKinsey & Co. and SAP SE.
Police in Dubai said Atul and Rajesh Gupta were arrested on an Interpol red notice, a global alert through which governments can seek help in detaining and later extraditing wanted suspects. “The arrest reflects the continuous efforts of the [United Arab Emirates] in combating money laundering and crimes" through local and international cooperation, it said.
South African lawyers for the two brothers, who have previously denied any wrongdoing, didn’t respond to requests for comment Tuesday. Legal analysts said Tuesday they expected the Guptas to challenge their extradition in Dubai courts.
Still, the brothers’ arrest is a win for Mr. Ramaphosa, who more than four years after ousting Mr. Zuma has little to show for his promises of rooting out corruption in Africa’s most developed economy. Later this year, Mr. Ramaphosa will be facing allies of Mr. Zuma in an election for the leadership of the ruling African National Congress, which, if he loses, could also spell the end of his presidency.
Many of Mr. Ramaphosa’s early backers have expressed disappointment with the slow pace of prosecution of officials and business people who have been fingered in testimony at a government-appointed commission investigating alleged graft during Mr. Zuma’s time in office. Mr. Zuma, who has also denied wrongdoing, was jailed last year for failing to appear in front of the commission, setting off dayslong rioting and looting in parts of the country. He has since been released on medical parole.
In recent days, Mr. Ramaphosa, a former union leader turned millionaire businessman, has had to fend off allegations by a former head of intelligence and Zuma ally that he covered up the 2020 theft of more than $4 million from one of his South African game farms. The allegations that large amounts of foreign currency had been hidden in furniture on the 11,000-hectare property have revived scrutiny of Mr. Ramaphosa’s wealth at a time when millions of South Africans are suffering from near-record unemployment and rising food and energy prices.
Mr. Ramaphosa has denied that he tried to cover up the theft of what he said were legitimate proceeds from the sale of rare game on the farm and said he remains focused on growing South Africa’s economy.
In the U.A.E., the Gupta brothers’ arrests were the latest sign of a broadening crackdown on foreign nationals accused of wrongdoing elsewhere. Dubai, in particular, has faced criticism for allegedly acting as a haven for criminals and those wanted in other jurisdictions.
In March, the Financial Action Task Force, a Paris-based intergovernmental body that audits the ability of nations to detect and disrupt illicit finance, said the U.A.E. wasn’t doing enough to confront money laundering and terrorism financing activities. The FATF added the country to a so-called gray list of jurisdictions—including Pakistan, Syria and Nicaragua—that are deemed deficient but are working with the organization to improve.
In April, the U.A.E. froze assets related to the Kinahan Organized Crime Group, an Irish drug-trafficking gang whose members were sanctioned by the U.S. The U.S. Treasury Department said the group smuggles narcotics, including cocaine, to Europe, and “is a threat to the entire licit economy through its role in international money laundering." One of its senior members was photographed in Dubai in December but it couldn’t be determined whether the gang’s members remain in the U.A.E.
Earlier this month, Dubai said it also arrested the main suspect in a Danish tax-fraud case and planned to work with the Nordic country on extradition following the signing of a treaty.
The shift on enforcement comes after years of pressure on the U.A.E. from Western governments and transparency advocates to limit its heavy reliance on cash transactions and crack down on illicit finance flows, particularly through Dubai. The city-state has become a hub for foreign investment into real estate and the trade of gold and precious metals.
The U.A.E. has faced even greater scrutiny since it decided to remain neutral over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Gulf state hasn’t said it will enforce sanctions imposed by the U.S. and Europe, and is drawing Russian money and trade, concerning Western diplomats who fear the U.A.E. will become a bypass for penalties on companies and individuals linked to Russia.