specials
How top bureaucrat GV Ramakrishna turned bullfighter to clean up India's stock market
Summary
- GV Ramakrishna transformed India’s securities market, introducing key reforms at Sebi, including banning the badla system and enforcing greater transparency, shaping the foundation for modern financial markets.
Till the 1980s, the Bombay Stock Exchange (now BSE) resembled the Wild West, with a cabal of brokers who brooked no resistance from regulators, running the place as they pleased.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more