Gym bags, trunks, back doors: How stealth shoppers hide purchases
SummaryNot everyone agrees on personal spending. “I was feeling sheepish about buying so many shirts at once.”
Evan Elkowitz has perfected a strategy for sneaking new clothing, handbags and shoes into her Old Westbury, N.Y., home undetected. She enters through the back door and shoves her packages in the coat closet, behind an armoire or in the laundry basket. At night, when her husband and three sons are asleep, she puts away her haul.