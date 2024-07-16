Gym bags, trunks, back doors: How stealth shoppers hide purchases

Mather, who divides her time between Bermuda and New York, also makes sure to use her American Express card for her Carolina Herrera, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana shopping sprees. Since the account is in her name, her husband doesn’t ask to see the itemized bill. If she uses her husband’s credit card, the bank sends him an alert with the price of every purchase. “I try very hard not to use that card," she said.