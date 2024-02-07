Hamas Says No Deal on Hostages

Speaking on Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV in Lebanon, Mr. Baraka boasted, “We can repeat Oct. 7 many times, because once you storm, they collapse. This is how it works with Israel." Before Oct. 7, he continued, Israelis “were bullheaded because of how they defeated the Arab armies. But today, things have changed. Today, the Arab fighters storm in. They stormed [Southern Israel] and tomorrow, they will storm the Galilee. They will storm in from wherever they can."