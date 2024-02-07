Hamas Says No Deal on Hostages

Hamas rejected the latest U.S.-negotiated hostage deal Tuesday, turning down a long pause in the fighting, the release of many dangerous terrorists, and other troubling terms that Israel was willing to swallow to free its people. The Hamas kidnappers say they will keep their 132 hostages—dead or alive—unless Israel ends the war entirely and guarantees Hamas control over Gaza.
President Biden called Hamas’s reply “a little over the top," perhaps forgetting that he’s dealing with jihadists, not Republicans. He called Hamas “the opposition" before he was corrected. Qatar tried to spin Hamas’s answer as a “positive response," but it’s a repetition of the standard pattern in Israeli-Palestinian negotiations: Following Palestinian terror, the U.S. pressures Israel into risky concessions, only for the Palestinians to turn down the offer at their own people’s expense.
Hamas says it wants a “comprehensive and complete cease-fire," but it certainly doesn’t want peace. If there’s one point on which Hamas has been consistent, it is that it will repeat its Oct. 7 massacre “again and again," as Politburo member Ghazi Hamad said on Oct. 24.
The latest to beat that drum is senior Hamas official Ali Baraka, last seen explaining on Oct. 8 how Hamas had fooled the Israelis: “We made them think that Hamas was busy with governing Gaza, and that it wanted to focus on the 2.5 million Palestinians," he said. On Jan. 30 Mr. Baraka, the head of Hamas National Relations Abroad, reiterated that Hamas’s plan and priority is to massacre more Jews.
Speaking on Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV in Lebanon, Mr. Baraka boasted, “We can repeat Oct. 7 many times, because once you storm, they collapse. This is how it works with Israel." Before Oct. 7, he continued, Israelis “were bullheaded because of how they defeated the Arab armies. But today, things have changed. Today, the Arab fighters storm in. They stormed [Southern Israel] and tomorrow, they will storm the Galilee. They will storm in from wherever they can."
In other words, Oct. 7 today, Oct. 7 tomorrow, Oct. 7 forever.
Hamas wants this war to end so it can regroup, rearm and start the next one. It is open about that. That’s what makes the Americans blocking traffic with “Cease-Fire Now" signs today’s example of people who in the time of the Soviet Union were known as useful idiots. Israel’s best reply is to push forward on the ground.