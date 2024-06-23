Has Taylor Swift peaked?

On “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" she boasts that she is “so productive, it’s an art". Indeed it is quite common for great artists at the height of their fame to release lengthy double albums: think of the Beatles’ 30 songs on the “White Album" or Bruce Springsteen’s 20 on “The River". But both of those could have benefited from more selective editing and still have become the treasured classics that they are today. For Ms Swift, it is the quality of her output, not the quantity, that has set her apart from her peers.