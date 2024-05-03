He lost his job. Now he’s having F1’s wildest season.
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz found out he would be replaced by Lewis Hamilton next season. He has responded with an inspired run that includes winning a Grand Prix right after an appendectomy.
MIAMI—Somehow, a sudden bout of appendicitis during a trip to Saudi Arabia was only the second unluckiest thing to happen to Carlos Sainz this Formula One season. Much more uncomfortable was the misfortune that Sainz, a 29-year-old driver from Spain, suffered only a couple of months earlier.