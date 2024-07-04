He won a big Netflix deal. Then Saudi Arabia convicted him as a terrorist.
Stephen Kalin , Jessica Toonkel , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 04 Jul 2024, 11:40 AM IST
SummaryThe predicament of the animated-film maker Abdulaziz Almuzaini, a U.S.-Saudi citizen, shows the limits of reform in the kingdom.
DUBAI—Saudi Arabia is hungry for homegrown talent like Abdulaziz Almuzaini, whose animation studio in Riyadh produces Netflix shows that evoke the open, modern society idealized by the kingdom’s reform-minded leaders.
