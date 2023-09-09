Here’s Something Past Its Expiration Date: the Expiration Date Itself
Josh Zumbrun , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 09 Sep 2023, 05:24 PM IST
SummaryConsumers mistakenly think expired food is unsafe, resulting in staggering waste.
Some numbers are bad because they mislead. Expiration dates on our food are worse: They’re downright destructive.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less